Bokgabo Poo’s alleged killer remanded in custody

The murder case of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, whose missing body parts have still not been found, has been postponed to November 14.

Ntokozo Zikhali, who is accused of raping, killing and mutilating Poo appeared at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday. Zikhali also faces charges in another rape case involving a nine-year-old girl.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The four-year-old went missing two weeks ago after she was last seen playing at a nearby park.

Meanwhile, judgment is expected in the rape and murder case of eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk in the high court in Cape Town on Monday.

The suspect, Moehydien Pangaker, was the last person seen in the company of the girl when she disappeared from her Elsies River home in 2020. Her mutiliated body was found in a storm water drain just outside Worcester.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty and claimed that men unknown to him were responsible for her murder.

