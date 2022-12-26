Boksburg explosion truck driver arrested

The driver of the gas tanker responsible for the explosion in Boksburg at the weekend was traced and arrested on Saturday evening.

The explosion saw 15 people die, including a 10-year-old boy.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the driver was at a private hospital where he had been receiving medical treatment for minor injuries. He is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

“Earlier in the day [Saturday] at 06:15, the SAPS’s various specialised units as well as officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police, Gauteng Emergency Services (EMS), Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services, Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Disaster Management, Response and Rescue personnel and specialised equipment were dispatched to Boksburg’s Railway Bridge on the Hospital Road following an explosion,” said Muridili.

“Preliminary investigations found that the loaded gas tanker got stuck trying to drive through a low bridge, and the impact resulted in an explosion. The gas tanker was allegedly driving from Richard’s Bay en route to Botswana.”

Several people who sustained injuries, including eight firefighters, were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment.

“The full damage to infrastructure as well as private property will be communicated in due course. The incident scene is still being cleared,” said Muridili.

