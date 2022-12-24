The death toll in the accident where a fuel tanker exploded in Boksburg on the East Rand of Gauteng on Saturday morning has risen to 10, with 50 injured.
The accident happened in Railway Street, about 100m from the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said eight people died, while Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said 10 people were killed and about 50 people were injured.
“We can confirm that a roof section at the hospital casualty department has collapsed,” Ntladi said.
OR Tambo Memorial Hospital CEO Zenzo Ndabula confirmed that the explosion had damaged the casualty ward and that patients had to be evacuated.
“Bystanders have been injured, including some of our staff,” Ndabula was quoted as saying in a statement.
Lesufi was to be joined by Gauteng’s MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mzi Khumalo, MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile, to assess the scene of the explosion.
It was believed that the fuel tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas caught alight after it scraped the top of its roof while driving under a low-lying bridge.
He said six firefighters from Boksburg Central Fire Station were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.
“While doing the fire suppression, there was an explosion that took place,” added Ntladi.
He said a fire engine and two motor vehicles were also destroyed in the explosion. Ntladi added that firefighters were still on the scene battling the blaze while also attending to two homes nearby, following the explosion.
“The fire is under control, and more information will be given later.”
Gauteng Emergency Services, ambulances, response and rescue vehicles and a disaster bus were dispatched to the scene.
According to a statement by Gift of the Givers, the organisation is augmenting medical supplies to hospitals where patients have been evacuated and has been providing non-medical support to firefighters, healthcare workers, hospital staff, patients and families.
Meanwhile, Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS), the company whose driver was involved in the Boksburg explosion on Saturday morning, has expressed its sincere condolences to victims of the incident and confirmed that a full investigation is underway.
ISS’ internal investigation has already established that the driver is highly experienced, with a professional driving qualification in working at heights, and seven years of experience in transporting hazardous materials. The driver had also recently passed a medical test confirming his fitness to drive.
“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to those who were injured,” said ISS Managing Director Arnoux Maré in a statement.
Emergency services said the truck carrying gas bottles couldn’t fit under the bridge and the driver forced through, causing the bottles to explode. It reported that four cars were trapped under the train bridge.
It’s also been reported that two houses in the area caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished, one fire truck was damaged and two private vehicles were burnt, while many others were damaged.
Social Media users have also been urged by various traffic departments and organisations not to be tempted to share graphic images and video of the horrific accident.
