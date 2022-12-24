“We can confirm that a roof section at the hospital casualty department has collapsed,” Ntladi said.

OR Tambo Memorial Hospital CEO Zenzo Ndabula confirmed that the explosion had damaged the casualty ward and that patients had to be evacuated.

“Bystanders have been injured, including some of our staff,” Ndabula was quoted as saying in a statement.

Lesufi was to be joined by Gauteng’s MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mzi Khumalo, MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile, to assess the scene of the explosion.

It was believed that the fuel tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas caught alight after it scraped the top of its roof while driving under a low-lying bridge.

“Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight,” said Ntladi.

He said six firefighters from Boksburg Central Fire Station were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.

“While doing the fire suppression, there was an explosion that took place,” added Ntladi.

He said a fire engine and two motor vehicles were also destroyed in the explosion. Ntladi added that firefighters were still on the scene battling the blaze while also attending to two homes nearby, following the explosion.

“The fire is under control, and more information will be given later.”

Gauteng Emergency Services, ambulances, response and rescue vehicles and a disaster bus were dispatched to the scene.

According to a statement by Gift of the Givers, the organisation is augmenting medical supplies to hospitals where patients have been evacuated and has been providing non-medical support to firefighters, healthcare workers, hospital staff, patients and families.