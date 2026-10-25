Borr Drilling rig sinks off Gabon, five personnel missing

Borr Drilling’s Prospector 5 drilling rig sank during jacking operations off the coast of Gabon as it prepared for a drilling campaign, with 5 of the 115 people on board unaccounted for, the company said on Sunday.

“Preliminary information indicates that the rig experienced a punch-through event during preload activities, resulting in loss of stability and the subsequent sinking of the rig,” the offshore drilling contractor said.

The Prospector 5 oil and gas rig, owned and operated by Borr, is contracted to support BW Energy’s drilling operations off Gabon, it said.

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“We are deeply concerned for those who remain unaccounted for and everyone affected by this incident,” said Borr Drilling chief executive Bruno Morand.

“Our immediate priority is supporting the ongoing search and rescue efforts and the welfare of all personnel involved.”

Panoro Energy, which holds a 17.5% stake in the field, said production had been halted, adding that there were no reports of damage or accidental discharges.