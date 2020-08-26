Brand SA on the lookout for a CEO and CFO

Brand South Africa (Brand SA) said today it was in the process of filling key vacancies at the organisation, including that of CEO and CFO.

Board trustee George Sebulela said the board was taking proactive steps to appoint competent people to the key positions.

“We are accelerating the process to make sure these positions are filled,” said Sebulela.

The board of trustees came out strongly against corruption allegations alleged by the entity’s erstwhile CEO Kingsley Makhubela.

The entity said while it was of the view that Makhubela’s allegations were without merit – it had asked the auditor-general to do an independent investigation into the allegations.

Thandi Tobias, the chairperson of Brand SA, said the organisation was committed to consequence management.

“We are committing ourselves (the board) that in the event that any investigation finds wrongdoing, we will not hesitate to act swiftly,” Tobias said.

Brand SA was established in 2002 to help create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa.

Brand SA acting CEO Thulisile Manzini said the organisation was focused on positioning South Africa as a key Investment destination.

“We are continuing to do the work of the country both domestically and internationally,” Manzini said.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo