Breakdowns blamed for stage four loadshedding

Eskom announced on Friday morning that stage four loadshedding had to be implemented at short notice at 5.26am.

Stage four will last until further notice, the Power Utility said.

“Breakdowns amounting to 17 056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in loadshedding,” reads the short statement.

South Africans have experienced loadshedding at various stages, consistently for the last two weeks.

