BREAKING | Another school bus crash claims lives in Mpumalanga

A horrific road accident involving a school bus, a bakkie, and a truck has claimed the lives of three people and left 26 learners injured outside Mpumalanga’s capital city, Mbombela.

The tragic incident occurred on the D2296 Road between Karino and Mbombela on Monday when the midi bus, carrying learners to various schools in Mbombela, collided with the other two vehicles.

Expressing deep sorrow

Confirming the incident, the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life.

“The deceased include the driver and passenger of the bakkie and one learner from the midi bus,” Mmusi said.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

“Twenty-seven people sustained injuries varying from slight to serious, and they were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The injured include the driver of midi bus and twenty-six learners,” Mmusi said.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Road closure

Due to the severity of the crash, the D2296 road between Karino and Mbombela was closed to traffic. Motorists had to use the N4 Toll Road as an alternative route.

While the cause of the collision is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that unsafe overtaking may have been a contributing factor.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Deeply concerned about the escalating number of road accidents involving schoolchildren, MEC Macie called for urgent intervention.

“We cannot continue losing innocent young lives on our roads due to recklessness. This must come to an end.”

The accident happened two days after the burial of six learners who perished in a tragic collision between a bus and a train on the R104 Road near Mafube Village, between Wonderfontein and Arnot.

The incident happened last week when the bus ferrying about 30 learners from Morélig Combined School outside Middelburg. The bus was struck while crossing a railway line, leading to the loss of young lives.

