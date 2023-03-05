Free State MEC Tate Makgoe has died

The Free State MEC for Education Pule Herbet Isak Tate Makgoe has died in a car accident. The Free State Emergency Services responded to an accident outside Winburg on the N1 in the early hours of Sunday morning at about 01:30 am.

On arrival, Emergency Services found a light motor vehicle that collided with two cows and three occupants that were trapped inside it.

They used the jaws of life to free the occupants and unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene and one male Protector.

One of the male drivers of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Winburg Hospital, for stabilization; for later transportation to Bloemfontein.

59-year-old Makgoe served the Education department for the past four years.

This is a developing story more information will be provided when it is available.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author