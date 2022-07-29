Breaking Strongholds worship crusade to be held at Carnival City

A Breaking Strongholds worship crusade is set to take place at Carnival City on Saturday. The stage will be graced by some of Mzansi’s top gospel artists.

The show will be hosted by its producer-director Pastor John Ngcebetsha of Sandton Gospel of Assemblies.

“We recognised that many of God’s people are dealing with challenges and the last two years have been especially brutal. We have lost loved ones at a lightning pace, some have lost their jobs and all these hardships have not only contributed to financial and health burdens but have taken a huge toll on the mental wellness of our people,” said Pastor Ngcebetsha.

He added that the show is not just filled with ministers of music, but ministry in motivating people as well, by bringing in some of the top culture influencers and shapers.

Not only will attendees be worshipping to the soothing voice of Ntokozo Mbambo or the spiritually filling performance of Benjamin Dube, but will hear words of inspiration and motivation from seasoned radio personality, Thabo “T-Bo Touch” Molefe and music pioneer Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa.

The concert is organized in collaboration with XPJ Events and Sandton Assemblies of God.

