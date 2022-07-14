Brief Twitter outage leaves millions of users angry, frustrated

Popular social media network Twitter went down for a few minutes on Thursday and left millions of users around the world frustrated and angry.

Many users vented their anger while others questioned what could have been the reason for the Twitter outage.From Glasgow in the UK, popular comedian Janey Godley posed a question on her Facebook page: “Is Twitter broke?”

The blackout came few hours after the social media network sued Tesla founder Elon Musk for $44-billion (R757-billion) after the Pretoria-born billionaire had decided to frustrate the sale of the giant company which he initially planned to buy.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author