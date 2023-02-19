‘Broke Rea Vaya must close shop’

A Gauteng businessman has applied for the liquidation of Rea Vaya bus company after accusing it of failing to pay him millions of rands and owing the taxman close to R70-million.

Mochele Noge, the owner of Gioberti Investment, has filed papers in the Joburg High Court in which he seeks an order to place the company under final winding-up.

Rea Vaya’s failure, said Noge, was an indication that it was unable to meet its financial obligations.

He said Rea Vaya’s audited financial statements for the 2022 showed the City of Johannesburg as its only present stream of income.

Noge said the statements also showed that the Rea Vaya, formally known as Piotrans, was financially in the red and its liabilities exceeded its assets. He said the Rea Vaya’s contract with the City of Johannesburg expired on 31 January 2023 and, to the best of his knowledge, the tender has not been renewed.

Noge said on or about 6 April 2021 at Soweto he and Rea Vaya, duly represented by Maureen Morapeli, entered into a five-year agreement to provide, as its director and representative, a turnaround plan, among others, to enhance the performance and profitability of the company.

In return, he said, Rea Vaya was expected to pay him an annual fee of R2.5-million

“Despite this, the respondent had failed and/or refused to make payment to the applicant of the monthly fee due for July, August and September 2022 despite the applicant having provided the respondent with the required invoice in relation thereto. He said on or about September 23 2022, his attorneys sent a letter of demand to Rea Vaya bosses to remit payment of the amount owed but they turned a blind eye to it.

“Insofar as the respondent continues to fail to make payment thereof to the applicant, the amount of the principal outstanding indebtedness due to the applicant by the respondent will continue to rise.”

Rea Vaya, via its lawyers, Baneka Dalasile Inc, said it would oppose the application. Rea Vaya chairperson Nomazotsho Memani declined to comment as the matter is sub judice.

