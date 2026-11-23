Brown Mogotsi, who presented himself as a crime intelligence informant before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, is facing a criminal charge over claims that he lied under oath about his alleged police links.

Mogotsi was formally charged on Monday and is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

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The perjury charge relates to statements made in an affidavit and during his oral testimony before the commission, in which he claimed to be a “Contact Agent” working for Crime Intelligence.

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The state alleges that he knowingly and intentionally made false statements under oath.

His claimed relationship with Crime Intelligence came under scrutiny during the commission’s investigation into alleged corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

The charge adds a criminal dimension to questions surrounding Mogotsi’s alleged role as an informant and the credibility of his testimony before the inquiry.

Arrest followed alleged staged assassination attempt

The perjury charge comes months after Mogotsi’s arrest on May 15, 2026, in connection with an alleged staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus in November 2025.

Mogotsi had reported that gunmen opened fire on his vehicle after he was followed by a man driving a white bakkie. He said the incident happened after he left a BP garage in Spruitview.

However, police suspected that the shooting had been staged and alleged that Mogotsi had fired shots at his own vehicle before reporting the incident as an attempted assassination.

The firearm linked to the incident was also allegedly connected through ballistic evidence to other violent crimes, including a 2021 murder in Eldorado Park, attempted murders, and an attempted hijacking and robbery in Roodepoort.

His arrest followed a dramatic appearance before the commission, during which he sought the recusal of its chief evidence leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson.

READ: Brown Mogotsi to seek recusal of evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson

Mogotsi had accused Chaskalson of attempting to induce him to give false evidence against North West businessman Suleiman Carrim. The commission dismissed his application.

Following the ruling, Mogotsi repeatedly invoked his right not to incriminate himself when questioned.

He has remained in custody while pursuing bail since his arrest.

The perjury case is separate from the criminal proceedings arising from the alleged staged shooting.

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