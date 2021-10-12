Bus crash claims 10 lives in KwaZulu-Natal

Johannesburg- A tragic bus accident has left 60 people injured and 10 dead in Colenso Kwa-Zulu Natal.

An Eldo Coaches bus crashed on the N3 near the Bergville off-ramp on its way to Johannesburg from Durban.

The Minister of Transport in South Africa, Fikile Mbalula has passed his message of condolences to the families that are affected.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic crash that has claimed so many lives. Many of our people depend on public transport to travel long distances across the country. This accident heightens their anxiety as we approach the festive season, leaving families with heavy burdens of burying loved ones who were lost in this tragic manner. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We remain steadfast in our commitment to work with all stakeholders and road users in ensuring our roads are safe and those using them behave responsibly,” Mbalula said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is sending investigators to the scene and will be conducting a thorough investigation on the root cause of the crash.

To read more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni