Bushiri’s luxury home forfeited to the State

By Aubrey Mothombeni
Sheperd Bushiri and his wife Mary. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s R6 million property, located at the leafy suburb of Midsream Estate, has been forfeited to the state.

 

This comes after Bushiri and his wife Mary escaped the country in violation of their bail conditions, which barred them from leaving the country.

 

The property was also used as collateral in the bail conditions.

These details were confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema on Thursday afternoon. He said the court has granted the law enforcement agency’s application to effect the forfeiture of the property.

“One of the bail conditions for the Bushiris, was that if either one of them does not appear in court for the proceedings of this matter, their 1585 Midstream state will be deemed forfeited to the state. Today the the state submitted an application for the property to be forfeited to the state.,” he said.

Ngwema said the NPA welcomes the decision of the court and was confident that the Bushiri’s  will be brought back to South Africa to face justice. 

 

“The two fugitives can run but can certainly not hide. They are not off the hook,” he said.

