Cabinet welcomes President Ramaphosa’s intervention in Eswatini

Johannesburg – Cabinet says it noted and welcomed the intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa following the pro-democracy unrests that have engulfed Eswatini.

In his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, President Ramaphosa, concluded a one-day working visit to Eswatini with His Majesty King Mswati III on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

Their talks follow a visit to the Kingdom by Special Envoys on 21 and 22 October 2021, who were directed to visit the landlocked country by the President.

In a statement released by the President’s Office this week, it said the two leaders held discussions on a broad range of matters relating to the political and security situation in the Kingdom.

“The deliberations resolved that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.”

Cabinet has since welcomed the agreement that Eswatini will embark on a process towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.

“Cabinet calls on all stakeholders amongst EmaSwati to work together to end violence and conflict, and maintain peace and calm in the Kingdom.”

– SAnews.gov.za

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Sunday World