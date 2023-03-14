Calls for Ramaphosa to axe Kiviet over degree fraud grow louder

Opposition political parties are calling for the head of Noxolo Kiviet, the new minister of public works and administration, after she was exposed as a “qualification’s fraudster”.

The University of Fort Hare lifted the lid on the alleged fraud in a sworn affidavit submitted to the special investigating unit (SIU). This forms part of its ongoing investigation into fraudulent degrees “awarded” by the university.

It has surfaced that Kiviet fraudulently registered for an honours and master’s degree without having studied for an undergraduate degree required for enrolment.

She was only in possession of a matric certificate and “a non-credit bearing short-course certificate with handwritten results”.

After the revelation, the EFF said it has noted shameful reports that implicate Kiviet.

“Kiviet, is reported to hold an honours degree in administration and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Fort Hare while only being in possession of a matric certificate and a non-credit bearing short-course certificate wherein the results are handwritten,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

“These shocking reports give credence to the claims by the University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor, Sakhele Buhlungu, who after an assassination attempt on his life revealed that there are 15 high-ranking politicians who are implicated in the fraudulent awarding of post-graduate qualifications at the university.

“One among those is the ally of Cyril Ramaphosa and premier of the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane. Kiviet, who is now under investigation by the special investigating unit for fraud is a testament to the criminal nature of the collective cabinet of Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Ramaphosa has surrounded himself with fraudsters, perpetrators of gender-based violence and people who collude with criminals and plot the destruction of their opponents using law-enforcement agencies.”

Thambo said Kiviet has not only disgraced herself but has also undermined the integrity of the University of Fort Hare and jeopardised its public standing in a society that is prone to question the legitimacy of predominantly African institutions of higher learning.

“She has offended the academic fraternity and spat in the face of millions of young people who work hard for their qualifications and make meaningful contributions to research and the development of knowledge.”

The EFF said the minister should be barred from registering at any institution of higher learning for the crimes she has committed.

The DA joined the chorus and said it is preparing to submit a request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to obtain and expose proof that Kiviet has committed degree fraud.

“It appears that Kiviet is following in the footsteps of Murunwa Makwarele, the disgraced former Cope councillor who was caught out for submitting a fraudulent document to claim that he was not an unrehabilitated insolvent shortly after being elected mayor by the ANC and EFF,” said Leon Schreiber, DA’s spokesperson on public service and administration.

“In this case, Kiviet has been found out for alleged fraudulent enrolment at Fort Hare.

“It is yet another indictment on Ramaphosa that he has not only appointed one of the biggest, most bloated and most expensive cabinets on earth, but that he has packed his executive with incompetents and malcontents.

“Ministers like Gwede Mantashe and Zizi Kodwa face serious allegations of corruption emanating from the Zondo Commission, and now Kiviet has been exposed as an alleged fraudster.

“The DA has absolutely no confidence that an exposed fraudster can fulfil these critical responsibilities. That is why we are working to expose the full truth behind Kiviet’s alleged fraud, for which she must be held swiftly accountable.”

