Cannabis has potential to develop small rural businesses – Gina

The cannabis sector has a vast potential for the development of small, medium and micro enterprises located in rural areas where poverty is concentrated, according to Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Speaking at the Agriculture and Land Summit in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal Gina said the aim of the summit is to identify gaps and explore opportunities in the agricultural sector value chain within the district and the province.

“Government estimates that the cultivation and commercialisation of cannabis production in South Africa can generate an estimated R28-billion and could create between 10 000 to 25 000 jobs across the sector,” said Gina.

“Focusing on value chains from cultivation and agro-processing to sales will increase benefits and job creation.”

Gina added that as part of the rural economy, agriculture and agro-processing are at the heart of driving the countryside economy. “Although Bergville has fertile land for various crops, it has a unique climate favourable to the growing of cannabis.

“We are here to nudge you as people of Bergville to focus more in particular on the growing of cannabis and the agro-processing of cannabis for markets both locally and abroad.”

She said Ukhahlamba and the region of Bergville are sleeping giants in terms of economic prosperity, noting that the region is full of great history and memorials for tourism.

“Located in the Drakensberg Mountains close to Lesotho and QwaQwa in the Free State, the municipality must use the value proposition of tourism to create local economic development and job creation.”

Gina also urged black and white farmers to work together, saying white farmers are experienced and can impart skills to the emerging black farmers through hand-holding exercises.

“It can only be through sharing of experiences and cooperation that we can build the local economy together, especially the agricultural economy,” she said.

