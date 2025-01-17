Captive Ethiopian nationals: Three nabbed for human trafficking

Three suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, and violation of the Immigration Act.

Tip-off led police to a Sandringham house

This after an investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Gauteng Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Sandringham SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Social Development and an Ethiopian interpreter led them to a house where foreign nationals were kept captive.

According to a statement issued by Hawks Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the trio was arrested after a tip-off. Working with the police team, the tip off was about a Sandringham home in Johannesburg where 26 Ethiopian nationals were kept.

Nkwalase said the suspects were taken into custody on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Suspects linked to kidnapping for ransom case

“After more research, it was discovered that one of the victims had been linked to a kidnapping case that had been reported in Benoni in November 2024. R180,000 was being requested as ransom by the suspects,” said Nkwalase.

He further revealed that three more victims were interviewed with the assistance of an Ethiopian interpreter. It was established that they reportedly came to the country willingly.

“Three more interpreters from the Ethiopian embassy assisted the interpreter in finishing the statement-taking procedure. The suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. They are facing charges related to the Benoni kidnapping case,” said Nkwalase.

Additional charges of human trafficking or smuggling will be finalised after all victims have been interviewed.

Services of an Ethiopian interpreter

The case was postponed to January 27, for the services of an interpreter to be completed.

“All the male persons that were found in that house will need the services. Because they do not understand English,” said NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwana.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed the developments. He said the breakthrough on this case is a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in combating trafficking and smuggling of migrants and related crimes.

