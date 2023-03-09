Car-hire company director in the dock for Covid-19 TERS fraud

A 34-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance at the Cape Town magistrate’s court for fraud and corruption.

The man, a director at Car Rental Africa, allegedly swindled more than R2.8-million out of the Covid-19 temporary employer-employee relief scheme (TERS).

Police spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the suspect allegedly submitted an application to the Department of Labour purporting to be acting on behalf of individuals who were his employees at Car Rental Africa.

“An investigation revealed that such individuals were actually not employed by Car Rental Africa, but in fact were individuals known to him or have rented motor vehicles from Car Rental Africa, unemployed or working somewhere else,” Hani said.

