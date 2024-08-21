Case of teacher charged in pupil’s dreadlocks row postponed

Andries Booysen the man accused of violently pushing a pupil and her mother at the Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand in 2023, is believed to be the husband of Tanya Booysen. Tanya is the principal of the school. Andries appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place in 2023, saw Booysen involved in a dispute over the 13-year-old learner’s dreadlocks.

A video dated August 14 2023 that was circulating on social media at the time sparked an outcry after it went viral.

Video footage of pupil being shoved

The video shows the Grade 8 learner being forcefully removed from class for allegedly wearing hair extensions. The hair style was an issue for the school, due to a new hair policy that was implemented.

In Booysen’ previous appearance where he had a bail application at the Midrand magistrate’s court, he was granted R2,000 bail.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education, at the time condemned the teacher’s behaviour.

Gauteng department condemned incident

“The department has sent staff to assess the situation and their policy, so that it works for everyone. There is nothing wrong with dreadlocks because they are natural hair. And there is nothing wrong with braiding with extensions. Schools must focus on teaching and education,” said Mabona at the time.

The department also shared that learners studying at Crowthorne Christian Academy would be moved to neighbouring schools.

The Gcabashe family, the family of the learner, said that the policy did not include the hairstyle. This was because it belongs to her natural hair. Therefore their daughter should not have been discriminated against like that.;/

Booysen is currently faces two charges of assault, and his matter was postponed to October 23 2024 due to his legal representative being ill.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content