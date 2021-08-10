NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
News

Cassper Nyovest accused on Twitter for making Mpura and Killer Kau’s deaths about himself

By Sunday World
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg – Cassper Nyovest revealed this past weekend that he would be taking over from AKA as the host of SABC1’s popular cooking programme The Braai Show.

The second installment of the show, titled The Braai Show With Cassper, season 2 will be hosted by the rapper.

The show is currently in production, filming under strict Covid-19 precautions.

Nyovest’s announcement, however, coincided with the tragic news which Sunday World broke on Monday, that Amapiano stars, Mpura and Killer Kau had passed away.

Nyovest took to Twitter, following the news and said, “Today was supposed to be such a dope day for me. It turned into such a heavy day with the loss of such young talented gents. We shall resume tomorrow.”

Some tweeps called Cassper out for this, saying that the rap star was making their deaths about him.

One user responded to Cassper and said, “Lmaooooooo…bro, why is everything always have to be about you?? A simple RIP to the gents & condolences to their families would have sufficed.”

 

DJ Speedsta also weighed in on the matter on Twitter as well:

Cassper responded to Speedsta and said he was disappointed in him.

He said in a tweet, “This is so disappointing for me cause you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself & you turned sour cause I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me meet me in the ring.”

 

Meanwhile, Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, gave an update on the deaths of the Amapiano stars in a tweet and said, “5 people died in the accident that took the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau & Khanya. 2 other deceased people in the car have not been identified, according to the call I got. If you know who was in the car, please contact Marikana Police station.”

Cassper eventually tweeted the following to close the matter:

