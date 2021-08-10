Cassper Nyovest accused on Twitter for making Mpura and Killer Kau’s deaths about himself

Johannesburg – Cassper Nyovest revealed this past weekend that he would be taking over from AKA as the host of SABC1’s popular cooking programme The Braai Show.

The second installment of the show, titled The Braai Show With Cassper, season 2 will be hosted by the rapper.

The show is currently in production, filming under strict Covid-19 precautions.

Cassper Nyovest is taking over The Braai Show on Sabc 1! It's now called #TheBraaiShowWithCass . Don't forget to use the hashtag!!! Broadcasting dates will be announced by channel soon!!! Le Plane ilandile!! ABASHWE! pic.twitter.com/Dv3L08dqX7 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021

Nyovest’s announcement, however, coincided with the tragic news which Sunday World broke on Monday, that Amapiano stars, Mpura and Killer Kau had passed away.

Nyovest took to Twitter, following the news and said, “Today was supposed to be such a dope day for me. It turned into such a heavy day with the loss of such young talented gents. We shall resume tomorrow.”

Today was supposed to be such a dope day for me. It turned into such a heavy day with the loss of such young talented gents. We shall resume tomorrow. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021

Some tweeps called Cassper out for this, saying that the rap star was making their deaths about him.

One user responded to Cassper and said, “Lmaooooooo…bro, why is everything always have to be about you?? A simple RIP to the gents & condolences to their families would have sufficed.”

Lmaooooooo…bro, why is everything always have to be about you?? A simple RIP to the gents & condolences to their families would have sufficed 😑😑😑 — Finder Of Lost Children 🔴 (@Pants_n_Vests) August 9, 2021

Main Character Syndrome 😭😭you just couldn't let this slide without throwing your weights around it pic.twitter.com/zzJKftozka — Mzansi Funny Vids (@SouthVids) August 9, 2021

The reason why they died it because you took AKA job at SABC 1, we gonna skip Monday's because of you — BlvckPerson (@IamIsaacKido) August 9, 2021

DJ Speedsta also weighed in on the matter on Twitter as well:

I’m sorry I need to let something off my chest. Take it as you want. Cassper Nyovest is weak!!! No soul, no nothing. Tag him if you want 😊 Let him know Lesego thinks zero of him, & Lesego know him long time 😉 You’re weak Refiloe!!! — DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) August 9, 2021

Cassper responded to Speedsta and said he was disappointed in him.

He said in a tweet, “This is so disappointing for me cause you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself & you turned sour cause I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me meet me in the ring.”

This is so disappointing for me cause you used to pick me up in your A3 when I had nothing. Today I have made something of myself & you turned sour cause I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me meet me in the ring. https://t.co/DJRnfkH60X — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, gave an update on the deaths of the Amapiano stars in a tweet and said, “5 people died in the accident that took the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau & Khanya. 2 other deceased people in the car have not been identified, according to the call I got. If you know who was in the car, please contact Marikana Police station.”

UPDATE: 5 people died in the accident that took the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau & Khanya 2 other deceased people in the car have not been identified, according to the call I got. If you know who was in the car, please contact Marikana Police station#ripmpura #RIPKhanyaHadebe pic.twitter.com/bumzlrJmPq — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 9, 2021

Hai today yone ne ele masepa fela a latsatsi. No ways. Sad doesn't even explain the feeling. Ai bafethu! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021

Cassper eventually tweeted the following to close the matter:

It's not misunderstood. It's deliberately done. That's why I don't give a fuck anymore. People can talk away. Marete a bone botlhe. Nna I do as I feel and it always comes from a good place. The rest can jump in pool full of sharks. Only God can judge me. https://t.co/xZNRhQqWm1 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021

