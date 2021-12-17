Cassper Nyovest buys himself a McLaren for his birthday

Johannesburg- Cassper Nyovest recently celebrated his birthday and blessed himself with a brand new McLaren as a birthday gift.

Taking to social media Cassper shared snaps of his new set of wheels.

“Happy birthday to myself. I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon. I build this life from nothing but prayer and hard work. Parents raised me to believe in myself and they made me feel I was chosen. This is for all the kids in the hood who dare to dream!!! Anything is possible!!! The Don Billiato!!!,” he wrote.

Cassper also threw the biggest birthday party at his huge mansion yesterday.

The rapper invited major faces in the music industry as he celebrated both his birthday and the launch of his alcohol brand, Don Billiato.

He shared his excitement as he had the internationally renowned and Grammy award-nominated DJ, DJ Black Coffee as his guest for his birthday.

