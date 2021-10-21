Cassper to host house parties for A-listers this summer at his crib

Johannesburg- The 2021 festive season promises to be a good one, especially after the announcement of lockdown alert level 1.

After the pandemic hit the country, artists and workers in the entertainment industry suffered the most, but things are starting to look up now as most of the things are allowed.

Businessman and rapper, Refiloe ‘Cassper Nyovest’ Phoolo has recently announced his strategic plan to support artists this summer.

Nyovest shared on his social media accounts that he is almost done with preparing his house to host.

“Like I said, this crib is almost ready for summer. I’m throwing the hottest balliato (his alcohol brand) parties this summer! Artists must support artists. The price of my house just went up. The real question is, will you get an invite?” he wrote.

Cassper used Ennock Mlangeni, a self-taught South African visual artist to paint and redecorate his pool for his summer plans.

Final touches on Cassper's pool. This was one interesting art piece to execute. My name is Ennock Mlangeni.

Coceka Magubeni