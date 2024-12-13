Casting agent ‘receiving death threats from unpaid actress’

The Spark Creative casting agency boss, Thandi Sadike, is living in fear.

This after she received death threats from a background actor, Minenhle Zama.

Zama was employed by Sadike’s agency for the Pound 4 Pound drama series.

Pound 4 Pound was produced by Bakwena Production and aired on BET channel. The cast, crew, suppliers and the guest house were never paid.

Casting agent admits non-payment, blames producer

Sunday World has been closely following this story.

“Three months ago I supplied four background actors to Bakwena Production, they played as boxing girls. Unfortunately I was not paid, as a result I wasn’t able to pay these background actors. I explained the situation to these ladies and they understood, except Zama. She told me she had no contract with Bakwena Production but the casting agency. Now I don’t know what to do because Bakwena Production hasn’t paid me,” said Sadike.

“My biggest problem is that she has started sending death threats to me. She gave me until Friday, 13 December to pay her the money otherwise my days are numbered. She said she’d hire hitmen to take me out,” said Sadike.

“I’m already receiving threatening phone calls from anonymous numbers. On Thursday night I noticed two strange men outside my house. I had to call the community policing forum to guard the house,” she explained.

Sunday world has seen the death threats and where she wrote: “Someone’s days are numbered, watch the space.”

Actress insists she was hired by agent, not production company

In another message she wrote: “The sooner you pay me the better or I will answer your question beautifully by the 13th.”

On Thursday, December 12, Sadike went to Katlehong Police station to open a case against Zama.

“My life is being threatened and I have been to the police station to open a case. I also tried to open a protection order against Zama but I couldn’t. I need her physical address in order to open a case and protection order. So far I’m relying on the local CPF for protection,” she said

She says agent threatened her first

Zama confirmed that she sent death threats to Sadike. “I threatened her because she also threatened me. She has been sending me text messages,” said Zama.

But she could not show the threats from Sadike.

She insisted that her contract is with Sadike’s agency not Bakwena production.

“The agency owes me R3,000 for three days. I’m demanding my money from Sadike because my contract is with her not Bakwena production. I was actually approached by Thandi on behalf of Sparks creatives. So I’m expecting my payment from Sparks Creatives,” said Zama.

Bongi Dladla from the CPF confirmed that he is aware of the threats.

“I am aware that she has been getting death threats but I don’t have all the details as yet. Otherwise we are attending to the matter,” said Dladla.

Bakwena production was approached but they failed to respond.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content