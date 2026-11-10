‘Cat’ Matlala admits paying R500 000 for Sibiya’s son’s wedding

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s relationship with former police deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has come under renewed scrutiny after the alleged underworld figure admitted before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he paid the former senior police officer R500 000 towards his child’s wedding in the North West.

This admission comes after Matlala denied giving the same amount of money to Sibiya on Monday.

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It was alleged that Matlala gave a statement to the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) where he stated that he gave R500 000 to Sibiya to get a R360 million medical tender at the South African Police Service (SAPS), and Matlala denied the allegations.

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However, during questioning by evidence leader Advocate Thabang Pooe on Tuesday, Matlala confirmed that he had paid Sibiya R500 000 towards his child’s wedding, but not to get a tender.

The admission prompted Commissioner Sandile Khumalo to question the nature of the payment.

“Why would you need to give General Sibiya R500 000? What would that be for? I mean, a relative, I can understand a contribution towards a family member’s wedding, but why would you, a businessman, give General Sibiya R500 000 towards his child’s wedding?” the commissioner asked.

READ: Matlala says he was too heavily medicated to remember paying Sibiya R500k

Matlala said because of security concerns he could not answer the question.

“I am uncomfortable discussing the reasons publicly because of the security implications. But I am willing to explain the circumstances in-camera or through another confidential arrangement,” he said.

A further R50 000 payment, allegedly intended to cover Sibiya’s travel costs to attend the Excellence Awards in Durban, also came under scrutiny.

Asked why he had given Sibiya money for travel, Matlala again referred to security concerns.

“I’m not comfortable talking about it because of the security issues,” he said.

Contradictions over payments to Sibiya

Pooe referred Matlala to the transcript of his Parliament’s ad hoc committee hearing, in which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had asked whether he had ever given Sibiya money.

Matlala’s response was, “No, never.” When asked if he lied under oath, Matlala said, “This is why I said, I do not want to incriminate myself.”

Dispute over engagement party

Matlala also had to explain conflicting accounts about his attendance at Sibiya’s son’s engagement party. Sibiya previously testified before the commission that Matlala had not attended the event as a guest but had instead been called to collect his wife, Tsakani Matlala, who had allegedly consumed too much alcohol.

Matlala disputed this version, insisting that he had been invited to the celebration and had attended as a guest.

Pooe presented him with WhatsApp exchanges between Sibiya and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, in which Sibiya had sent a message asking that Matlala be told to make an appearance.

READ MORE: Matlala says dodgy payments were funnelled to Sibiya via Sgt Fannie Nkosi

Asked whether this was the invitation he was referring to, Matlala responded, “Yes, but… this was a long time ago.”

He maintained that he had attended the engagement party and estimated that he had spent approximately two hours there.

Pooe then confronted him with his testimony before the ad hoc committee, where he had indicated that he did not know his wife was attending Sibiya’s son’s engagement party.

In that hearing, Matlala had also responded that his wife’s friends were not necessarily his friends.

Pooe pointed out that this account contradicted his current version that he had been invited to and attended the event.

“If what you are telling us today is different to what you told the ad hoc committee, it means either you misled the ad hoc committee or you are misleading us. It must be that way,” Pooe told Matlala.

Matlala acknowledged the contradiction.

Questions over the credibility of his affidavit

The commission also questioned Matlala about the circumstances under which he signed the affidavit forming part of his evidence.

He admitted that he had initialled every page without reading the contents and that no one had read the document back to him. Matlala said he had signed under undue influence and had not been afforded an opportunity to properly examine the substantial volume of paperwork.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi pointed out that the declaration at the end of the affidavit stated that Matlala knew and understood its contents.

Baloyi suggested that, if Matlala had not read the document, his declaration amounted to a misrepresentation.

“What you’re saying perfectly makes sense, but that was not my intention,” Matlala responded.

The questioning adds another dimension to the credibility issues surrounding his evidence, particularly given the discrepancies between his affidavit, his previous parliamentary testimony and his latest account before the commission.

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