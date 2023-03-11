Cele to visit Gqeberha in crime prevention operations

Police Minister Bheki Cele will embark on several crime prevention operations in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the visit by Cele iwill be focusing on some parts of the areas where there has been a lack of policing.The target is to replicate the Gauteng province’s Okae Molao weekly disruptive operations and implement it as a national policing feature.

The latest crime statistics indicate that cash in transit heists and bank robberies have decreased due to increased high police visibility through patrols, stop and search operations, vehicle checkpoints and roadblocks.

Meanwhile, the police minister visited the crime and drug troubled Westbury community for a ministerial crime-prevention imbizo on Tuesday.

Amabherethe police have since been deployed to the area and have seized suspected illegal firearms during the first day of house raids on Wednesday.

