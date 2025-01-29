Celebrities react to Lynn Forbes’ birthday tribute to late son AKA

Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ mother, Lynn Forbes, has penned a heartfelt birthday message to her son on the second anniversary of his death.

The short memoir celebrates AKA’s life.

It reads as follows: “On this day, at 1:15 in the early morning, I heard your first cry. I felt your warmth as you were placed on my chest. Your natural birth, 37 years ago, left me exhausted yet invigorated. I couldn’t take my eyes off you.

“Counting every tiny toe, every little finger. My tiny baby boy, my firstborn, your hands wide open, long legs dangling. 2.75kg, 54cm so perfect, so full of promise, you left me in awe,” she recalled.

‘My heart changed forever’

“In that moment, my heart changed forever; you made me a mother. I was yours, and you were mine. A bond unbreakable, an infinite love. I can never say ‘happy heavenly birthday’. For your birthday is an occasion forever etched in my heart. Happy birthday, Kiernan,” she wrote.

The message touched AKA’s friends and former colleagues. They took turns comforting Lynn.

AKA’s friend and fellow rapper L-Tido wrote: “Sending you love and strength aunt Lynn.”

Media personality Tshepi Mavundla comforted her and said: “Sending you lots of love.”

Former Mrs World 2016 Candice Deborah Abrahams said: “Big love to you my darling, we are grateful for bringing Kiernan into this world. What a SuperMega you raised.”

Gunned down with friend

AKA was a rapper and producer, born on January 28 1988. He and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane’, were gunned down outside Wish Restaurant on February 10 2023. The restaurant was located on Florida Road, Durban, a famous precinct for celebrities back then.

Seven suspects were arrested for the murder. They are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, Lindokuhle “Lindo” Ndimande, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande.

They’re still behind bars, trying to apply for bail. The two Ndimande brothers are detained in eSwatini, where they are fighting against extradition to South Africa.

AKA was target, friend killed by stray bullet

At the time of their arrest, the former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele and KZN Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi announced that AKA was the target.

“He was followed from the airport to the hotel and he was spotted inside the restaurant. The plan was to shoot him inside the vehicle. But he took longer outside, greeting his friends,” Mkhwanazi said in one of the interviews.

