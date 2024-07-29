Ceta board asked to explain abuse of power claims 

The Department of Higher Education has written to the board of directors at the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) demanding answers on allegations of poor governance and abuse of power.

Sunday World received a string of allegations from insiders at the Ceta, alleging that in February, the board issued a request for proposal to appoint a service provider to investigate the claims.

Among the allegations is that Nexus SAB&T was appointed to investigate the CEO and other executives without following the procurement policy.

It is further alleged that grievances against board members who are alleged to have been seen screaming and “undermining” members of the executive have been

ignored, thus creating an environment of mistrust.

The board is alleged to have interfered with Ceta’s operations by overturning an executive decision to suspend the organisation’s CFO.

Sunday World understands that since January, Ceta board members have held a total of nine meetings, when they are only supposed to meet once a quarter.

The board allegedly also signed off performance bonuses for employees, some of whom did not meet the basic requirements for the perk.

Suspended supply chain management head Tumiso Mphuthi told Sunday World that the board members at Ceta were “not acting in the best interests of the organisation”.

Newly appointed Minister of Higher Education Nobuhle Nkabane is demanding answers from the Ceta board and the accounting authority.

“The act empowers the minister to issue a written instruction directing the entity to provide a comprehensive response addressing all the allegations raised,” said Nkabane.

The Ceta board of directors has defended its actions.

“The appointment of SAB&T to conduct an investigation was handled by the board due to the sensitivity and high-level nature of the investigation,” said Ceta executive manager of strategic support Mabo Thobela.

She said the decision on the payment of bonuses “was compliant with the performance management and remuneration policies of the Ceta”.

