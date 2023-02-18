Change is coming to Mzansi Wethu and Mdlalose is part of a plan

Weather presenter Dicksy Mdlalose sees his new job as an opportunity to make history with the newly launched IsiZulu and IsiXhosa news channel.

Newzroom Afrika is bringing the latest news and weather information to Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163). The Izindaba Zethu/Iindaba Zethu will go on air from February 27 at 7pm.

The news bulletin will air daily and will be anchored by seasoned journalists and familiar broadcasters of Nguni news including in Thabile Mbhele (news anchor), Mdlalose (weather presenter), and Khethukuthula Makoatsane (sign language interpreter).

For IsiXhosa bulletin Lisakhanya Pepe will be the news anchor, Thabile Makapela (weather presenter), and Pumza Sikumba (sign language interpreter).

Mdlalose is an seasoned weather presenter from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal. He has more than 11 years of experience presenting the weather for the public broadcaster. He said he never wanted to be a weather presenter, but since day one he knew he was an entertainer.

“Being part of the team for the new channel means a lot for me and my career. I am going to make history together with my colleagues, because this is a first of its kind. I was so excited and scared at the same time, because I’ve been with one organisation for a long time,” said Mdlalose.

He said he was inspired by the late Jabu Sithole who was an SABC1 weather forecast presenter and became the viewers’ favourite for his punchline Okumhlophe (let there be light) after every weather report.

Besides being the weatherman on TV, Mdlalose, who has been writing songs since he was young, is also a reggae musician. He plans to release his fourth studio album under his own record label soon.

“I’m planning on bringing back reggae music in South Africa, and so I’ll be having a show soon. I am also launching my clothing label, which will focus mainly on men’s suits.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author