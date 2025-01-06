Chesnay Keppler’s killer boyfriend remanded in jail

Mandla Buthelezi, the police officer accused of murder, finally appeared at the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Monday.

Buthelezi missed his last appearance because of a medical condition.

Eldorado Park residents flocked to the court in large numbers to express their support for the deceased’s family, arguing that the accused should not be freed.

Buthelezi (42) is charged with shooting and killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Chesnay Keppler in Eldorado Park on December 26.

He later made an unsuccessful attempt on his own life, which led to his admission to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital under strict police supervision.

Keppler reportedly locked herself at a friend’s home in order to get away from her violent boyfriend. Buthelezi, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the shooting, had attacked Keppler in the street.

Shot through the window

Keppler, however, was able to escape his grasp and fled to a friend’s house, where she locked herself inside.

Buthelezi allegedly pulled out his service gun and shot Keppler through the window after following her.

Keppler was laid to rest on Saturday. Hundreds of people, including politicians, traffic cops, and crime wardens, attended her funeral.

Buthelezi is still being held until his upcoming court date on February 26 after the murder case was postponed.

According to Lizzy Suping, a spokesman for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the case was postponed so the state could conduct more investigations.

The crowds that flocked to the court included Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng MEC for finance, who has been outspoken on the matter.

According to Maile, the state alone should have the authority to drop charges against gender-based violence suspects (GBV) — not the victims themselves.

He added that those who commit GBV should not be released on bail.

Murder suspect drops bail application

In another case, the Durban magistrate’s court saw 37-year-old Mfanafuthi Kunene, who is charged with the murder of a 23-year-old woman, forego bail.

Kunene was taken into custody after the disappearance of Ayabonga Mjilo on Christmas day. Mjilo’s lifeless body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in Inanda, north of Durban, on Saturday.

According to media reports, she was last seen in Umhlanga with a male companion. The case has been postponed to February 26.

