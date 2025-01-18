Chicco highlights plight of artists at Winnie Khumalo’s funeral

Like most South African artists, Winnie Khumalo died a painful death.

Despite multiple illnesses, including stomach ulcers and asthma she could not afford medical aid for herself.

Though he didn’t go into detail, family friend and renowned music producer, Chicco Twala made it clear Winnie was struggling.

Those who administer our money, have the medical aids we can’t afford

“The music industry generates more than R8-billion annually but 90 percent of that goes to our employees who administer our money. They have medical aids, they have all the benefits. But what we have is burial aids not medical aid. Winnie didn’t deserve to die the way she did. She suffered, she deserved better. Rethabile suffered alone. I saw Winnie two days before she passed on. What I saw is not okay,” said Twala.

“I’ve written and produced songs for Winnie Khumalo, Brenda Fassie and Deborah Fraser and I’ll always cherish them for the rest of my life. We know the contributions they made and they are all gone.

“Our sector, the music industry did not do [them] any justice, when they were alive they were never recognised until they were dead.”

ANC comes in for some stick

He then lambasted the African National Congress (ANC)

“It was Winnie’s voice that brought together the disgruntled ANC members who were threatening to go to Congress of the People (COPE) in 2009. ANC was disorganised and Winnie’s voice united the ANC,” he said.

“I’m a member of the ANC and we fought for them but they’re not fighting for us. This is a shame, we need decisive leadership that will protect the likes of Winnie Khumalo and musicians who are still alive.”

He further revealed that the top ANC leaders criticised him for supporting Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

“They said why am I supporting (ibhantinti) a jailbird. But I told them that the jailbird went to prison, served his sentence and was rehabilitated. He decided to work for his country. I support McKenzie’s ideas,” he said.

Corruption has brought us here

He said that some ANC leaders are corrupt. “Corruption is the reason why we have a situation like this. Our government is not supporting us and Winnie complained about our sector. To honour Winnie let’s work together in transforming our sector,” he said.

He then pledged to pay off Khumalo’s mortgage bond.

McKenzie could not agree more that he even apologised to Khumalo.

“I came here to apologise because we failed you,” he said. “Artists are treated like nothing. But I’ll fix it. We are tired of being bombarded with international music.”

He accused CCIFSA of stealing money from artists.

McKenzie threatens to reveal bank statements

“They received millions from the government. Tomorrow, 19 January I will be releasing bank statements to prove my claim. What I’m saying is, stop being represented by everyone. Learn the business of music. Artists need to represent themselves. But in 2025 I’ll fix the problem,” said Gayton.

Khumalo’s colleague and industry friend, Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane-Mohosana said she looked up to her.

“When I joined the industry, she was already big and I admired her. I didn’t know she’d give me a daughter, Rethabile, who’d give me a big song, Umlilo,” said DJ Zinhle.

Thobela Dlamini, who spoke on behalf of Cultural and Creative Industries, described Khumalo as a happy soul.

“As the industry we’re bleeding, we’ve lost one of our own. She was an artist and she was an actress. Winnie did a lot for this industry, we actually did a disservice to her,” said Thobela.

