Chicco seeks order to interdict Samro from collecting royalties

By Ngwako Malatji
Samro has been collecting royalties for Sello 'Chicco' Twala for 36 years after the two signed a deed of agreement in 1987. / Gallo Images

Legendary musician Sello “Chicco” Twala is seeking a court order to interdict the South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) from collecting his millions of royalties from digital platforms.

Samro, which is the biggest collecting society in the country, has been collecting royalties for Twala for 36 years after the two signed a deed of agreement in 1987.

