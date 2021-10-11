REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Chief Justice Mogoeng’s tenure comes to an end at midnight

By Nompilo Zulu
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 4: Chief Justice Mogeong Mogoeng during a media briefing on June 4, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mogeong denied trying to push religion down South Africans' throats. He was defending a speech he gave in Stellenbosch last week, in which he suggested that religion could be used to strengthen legislation and lead to a better society. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer)

Johannesburg – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term comes to end at midnight ob Monday.

Mogoeng was appointed to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of South Africa in 2009 and subsequently pre-eminent to the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa on 08 September 2011.

He led both the Constitutional Court and the Judiciary and led the; Judicial Service Commission (JSC), South African Judicial Education Institute (SAJEI) Council, and National Efficiency Committee (NEEC.

This comes after the constitution had to be amended for the 17th time to alter the administration of the courts.

The constitutional amendment along with the Superior Courts Act cemented the path for the Judiciary to function independently and for the Constitutional Court to be the Supreme Court in the country on both criminal and civil matters.

In May, Mogoeng went on leave which was due to him from July 1 2018 however he could not take it due to his judicial obligations.

His leave ahead of critical judgments such as the subsequent incarcerating of former president Jacob Zuma triggered speculations about his departure.

Although many questioned his reason for leaving the court, the country’s longest-serving judge has instantaneously left office and remains quiet regardless of all the speculation.

In the quest to find Mogoeng’s replacement, President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public to nominate the next Chief Justice of South Africa to promote transparency.

Here are the eight names of the nominees: 

Judge President John Hlophe
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
Justice Mandisa Maya
Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
Adv. Alan Nelson
SC Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The panel includes:

Judge Navanethem (Navi) Pillay (as chairperson of the panel), Mr Jeff Radebe (as deputy chairperson of the panel), Mr Ronald Lamola, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Ms Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, Professor Ziyad Motala.

The panel is expected to submit their report to the President by 29 October 2021.

