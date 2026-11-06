China, Africa deepen trade links at Yiwu Expo

China has intensified its push to expand commercial links with Africa with the opening of the three-day 2026 China-Africa Trade Commodity Exhibition in Yiwu, a major trading hub in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province, bringing together hundreds of businesses and showcasing products from across the African continent.

Held alongside the 2026 China Yiwu Stationery Fair (Autumn) at the Yiwu International Expo Center, the exhibition is being staged under the theme, “China-Africa Partnership for Win-Win Trade and Economic Cooperation”, and is expected to strengthen trade relations between African exporters and Chinese manufacturers.

African nations showcase products and culture

Spanning 10 000 square metres and featuring 400 exhibition booths, the event has attracted 186 companies from 15 countries.

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A key attraction is the African Country Pavilion, where nations including Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa are showcasing their cultures, investment opportunities and export products.

The Import Zone hosts exhibitors from 14 African countries, among them Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Mali, Mauritius, Togo, Nigeria, Benin and Sudan. Visitors can browse a wide range of products, including coffee, tea, wine, shea butter, skincare products, accessories and traditional handicrafts.

Organisers say the exhibition provides African businesses with a platform to reach Chinese buyers while raising the profile of their national brands in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

Chinese exporters target growing African demand

The Export Zone features 149 companies occupying 335 booths and showcases products tailored to African consumer demand.

Exhibits include household goods, daily necessities, stationery, cultural and creative products, beauty items, arts and crafts, and giftware.

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Organisers say the exhibition has been specifically designed around product categories that have recorded strong sales performance in African markets, particularly affordable consumer goods with high turnover and repeat purchasing rates.

The focus reflects the growing importance of Africa as an export destination for China’s vast small commodities sector, with Yiwu long serving as a key distribution centre for traders supplying markets across the continent.

Matchmaking platform aims to boost trade deals

A dedicated business matchmaking area has been established to facilitate direct engagement between exhibitors and buyers.

Under the arrangement, buyers arrive with confirmed procurement requirements while exhibitors present product samples and catalogues, allowing businesses to move rapidly from introductions to negotiations and order placements.

Companies have been grouped according to industry sectors to improve efficiency and ensure that businesses are connected with relevant potential partners.

The initiative is expected to particularly benefit small and medium-sized enterprises seeking entry into new African markets or looking to expand their commercial footprint across the continent.

Leveraging Yiwu’s trade infrastructure

Organisers say one of the exhibition’s key advantages is its integration with Yiwu’s mature foreign trade ecosystem.

Exhibitors have access to a full range of supporting services, including warehousing, logistics, customs clearance and cross-border settlement facilities. The system allows companies to manage the entire trade process, from product promotion and order-taking to shipping and delivery.

The streamlined approach is aimed at reducing barriers to trade and helping businesses convert exhibition contacts into long-term commercial relationships.

Driving the next phase of China-Africa cooperation

The exhibition comes as China and African nations continue to seek deeper economic engagement amid growing demand for diversified trade partnerships.

By bringing African exporters and Chinese manufacturers together under one roof, organisers hope the event will create new commercial opportunities, strengthen supply chains and contribute to sustained growth in bilateral trade.

The exhibition runs for three days, with business representatives from China, Africa and other international markets expected to attend in search of new partnerships and investment opportunities.