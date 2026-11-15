Churches averse to state oversight

The International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC) has called on the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) to abandon its consultation process on church governance.

It warns that the process could pave the way for state interference in religious institutions and undermine freedom of religion.

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IFCC general secretary Pastor Giet Khosa said the federation had warned CRL commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva against an approach centred on state regulation.

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“We warned and advised the chairperson to change the approach to be inclusive, to move away from recommendations for state regulation and to allow the consultation to be led by the sector itself. That advice was not taken into account,” Khosa said.

The IFCC wants the commission to step aside and allow Parliament to facilitate broader engagement with religious stakeholders.

The dispute is the latest chapter in a decade-long battle between the commission and parts of the religious sector. In 2015, the CRL probed the “commercialisation of religion and abuse of the people’s belief systems” after a complaint of misdemeanour in part of the religious sector.

Its findings were presented to Parliament’s portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) which held discussions with religious leaders.

The commission recommended a council to register and license pastors, bishops and other religious leaders.

In 2018, Parliament rejected the proposed licensing council and recommended that the religious sector pursue self-regulation.

The debate resurfaced last year when the commission established its Section 22 ad hoc committee for the Christian Sector to consult religious communities on governance and harmful practices in churches and to develop proposals for a self-regulatory framework and code of conduct.

This sparked further debates and push back from some in the religious sector.

In January, Rev Musa Xulu resigned as chairperson of the Section 22 committee. He cited concerns over transparency, constitutional accountability and what he described as undue interference.

In August, the Cogta portfolio committee called for the Section 22 process to be made more inclusive, noting that the religious sector should lead the development of a code of ethical conduct.

The IFCC says it continued engaging with the committee but maintains that the process was flawed and did not adequately include key stakeholders. Its stance is that existing umbrella organisations be boosted to support independent churches, promote ethical standards and improve accountability.

Khosa said criminal conduct by religious leaders should be dealt with through existing legislation, including investigation and prosecution, not through additional state regu-

latory structures.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva is not backing down. She said the CRL had a responsibility to protect congregants from harmful practices in religious institutions.

She referred to allegations of pastors taking advantage of congregants’ vulnerabilities.

“We have looked at all the things that have been happening in this country. I don’t need to name them. Pastors feeding people all sorts of things, grass, petrol, sexual abuse, spiritual abuse, emotional abuse and convincing people to stop taking their chronic medications,” Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said.

She maintains that the exercise was not intended to regulate churches but merely to ensure that the commission fulfilled its constitutional mandate.

The South African Council of Churches is expected to consider the matter at its next central committee meeting.

SACC spokesperson Khuthalani Khumalo confirmed that church leaders would discuss the issue, although the council has yet to announce a formal position on the consultation process.