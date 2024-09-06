Citizens urged to help keep criminals off the streets

Cabinet has called on South Africans to continue to work with law enforcement agencies by reporting illegal acts. This in an effort to help keep criminals off the streets.

“The fight against crime is a shared responsibility. And government will continue to champion all initiatives that will mobilise all people in society to work together towards a better and safer South Africa,”

acting Minister in The Presidency, Maropene Ramokgopa, said during a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The public can report criminal activities to the police on 10111.

This is in line with the commitments made by President Ramaphosa during his Opening of Parliament Address. He made a commitment to build a safer country. Ramokgopa said South Africa’s law enforcement agencies have stepped up the fight against crime.

Huge strides made this year alone

Some successes of law enforcement include the arrest of 673 suspects by the Hawks. Of the 573 arrested, 506 were convicted. And 77 court orders were granted for the seizure of assets connected to criminal activities. Police also arrested 14, 422 suspects for various crimes through Operation Shanela, from August 19 to 25, 2024.

“A multidisciplinary raid operation was carried out by the police, metro police, correctional services and Home Affairs. Also with other law-enforcement agencies in six hijacked buildings in Durban. This led to the discovery of R4-million in counterfeit US dollars, seizure of drugs, 117 rounds of ammunition and liquor. And [the] arrest of more than 150 allegedly undocumented foreign nationals.

“These successes follow significant inroads made in dismantling a transnational crime syndicate in the country. These efforts began since the beginning of the year. The …Hawks have uncovered 10 clandestine drug laboratories and arrested 34 persons.

“They were arrested for manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs,” Ramokgopa said.

Extortion incidents

Ramokgopa also noted that South Africa is learning from international best practices to address the new trend crimes. This includes developing strategies to deal decisively with incidents of extortion.

She said a whole-of-society approach and a unified effort are needed to create a united front to combat this crime. These include government, law-enforcement agencies, businesses and communities.

“Extortion does not just harm individuals. It undermines our entire economy. By fighting this crime, we are protecting jobs, encouraging investment, and promoting economic growth. We are empowering communities to stand up against extortion through education. Through support networks, and confidential reporting systems. We are making it safer for people to say ‘no’ to criminals.

Protection of all citizens

“The SAPS is being equipped with the latest tools and techniques to combat extortion. These include advanced intelligence gathering and specialised task forces, to staying ahead of criminal tactics. Extortion often thrives where there is a lack of economic opportunity,” Ramokgopa said.

The minister added that government is addressing root causes by investing in empowerment tools. These include education, job creation, and community development alongside law enforcement efforts.

“Government is working closely with international partners to share intelligence. To also track criminal networks and bring offenders to justice. Our efforts are particularly focused on protecting vulnerable individuals and businesses. Those who are often the primary targets of extortion.

“No one should have to live in fear in their own community. Government is committed to a sustained, long-term effort to root out this crime. And to create lasting safety and security for all South Africans,” Ramokgopa said.

SAnews.gov.za

