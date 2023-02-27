City Power applauds arrest of instigators of attacks on staff

The Johannesburg City Power has applauded the police for the arrest of two people who led an attack on its workers on November 18 2022.

The workers came under attack while cutting off electricity supply to defaulting flats along the Wolmarans Street in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. This was the second attack on staff.

The instigators were nabbed on Friday.

It is alleged that three men instigated the assault during the power utility’s revenue-collection drive. The police are still searching for the third person.

Isaac Mangena, spokesperson for City Power, said: “As a result of the attack, one of City Power’s employees, Ratsele Machete, 53, spent three months in intensive care unit.”

The employee has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said: “While we welcome the arrests, we are very concerned about an increase in attacks on our employees.

“We appeal to communities to reject and condemn those who attack not only City Power but the City of Johannesburg employees who provide service to communities.

“We appeal to law-enforcement agencies to do more to ensure that those who commit these heinous acts are sent away.”

