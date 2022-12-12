Cogta calls for caution amid widespread disruptive rains

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has urged the public to exercise caution following flooding in central and eastern parts of the country due to continuous heavy rains.

Lungi Mtshali, spokesperson for the department, said the disruptive rains, which started on Thursday evening, are continuing throughout Gauteng and other provinces. Various communities have been negatively affected and infrastructure and private property have been damaged as a result of the heavy downpours.

“As reported by the South African Weather Service [SAWS], the ground in many areas that have been receiving heavy rains is already saturated, whilst rivers and streams are running full, in some areas overflowing into roads and homes,” Mtshali said.

He added that as per the SAWS report, more rains are expected this week.

“The minister urges the public to be extra vigilant and exercise caution, especially in areas prone to flooding. The expected rainfall will make matters worse as the summer rains continue,” he said.

According to the department, the disaster management teams from across all spheres of government will continue to be on standby to provide assistance where required.

“The public is urged to follow the regular updates and warning messages from the SAWS as it monitors the weather and climate conditions. Everyone is urged to also be vigilant, cautious, and to heed the calls from relevant authorities.”

The department shared safety tips:

Do not cross through flooded roads or bridges – use other routes

Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers

Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water. Even if the water is 15cm deep, it can sweep you off your feet

Motorists must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas

Drive to and park in safer areas

The public must monitor weather alerts on radio and television

The public should contact their municipal disaster management centres or the nearest police station or call the national emergency numbers (112, 10177 or 107) when faced with threats

