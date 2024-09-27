Cold shower for executive linked to R1.5bn Eskom graft

Corruption-accused former Eskom contractor Michael Harry Lomas says he is not perturbed by the cold shower he had on Friday morning in prison, because it makes him fresh.

Lomas, the former construction company Group 5 CEO, made a brief appearance on Friday at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. He was expected to bring a formal bail application.

Lomas was extradited last week Friday from the UK. He is facing 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4-billion. The amount was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017.

During court proceedings on Friday, Lomas sat in the accused dock. He had a walker in front of him, and his neck in a brace. During certain times of the proceedings, Lomas used his left hand to massage and scratch the right side of his shoulder.

No formal bail application yet

Lomas’ lawyer said his client would not bring a formal bail application at this stage. This was because there is still certain documentation that they want the state to disclose to them.

The lawyer said Lomas is being kept at a prison he will not name. Suffice to say that his client is being treated well by correctional services officials at the prison facility.

The lawyer said Lomas still has to undergo MRI scans at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto.

“This morning, he [Lomas] had a cold shower. There was no hot water. During this time of the year, there is warm, hot weather. There is nothing wrong with the cold shower. He accepts that the cold shower makes him fresh,” said Lomas’ lawyer.

The matter was postponed to October 28 for the state to disclose the case contents to Lomas’ legal team. And for him to undergo his medical treatment.

No bail amount was fixed for Lomas, and he remains in custody.

Accused remains in custody

Last week, Lomas appeared at the Kempton Park magistrates’ court in relation to his corruption case. The case was postponed to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for Lomas’ formal bail application.

Spokesperson of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Henry Mamothame, gave details. He said Lomas’ court appearance at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court last week followed a successful extradition. The extradition was launched by the IDAC from the UK. Lomas was arrested by the UK authorities on April 15 2021 and released on bail on May 20 2021.

“The state’s application for his extradition was opposed. However, on 30 January 2023 an extradition order was signed by the Minister of State Security in the UK. Subsequently, he lodged an appeal against the extradition order, and he was unsuccessful. Furthermore, he launched four more appeals, which were all dismissed. He also lodged an application with the European Court of Human Rights, and it was also unsuccessful.

R1.4-billion corruption at Eskom Kusile power station

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, in collaboration with prosecutors from IDAC, conducted an intensive investigation. The probe was into the alleged corruption at Kusile power station. And 11 other accused are facing similar charges.

“Following the arrest and court appearance of the 11 accused, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was granted a restraint order. The order is valued at approximately R1.4-billion against their assets.

“The matter for the 11 accused is currently before the Johannesburg High Court. Lomas will be charged and processed in the lower court. This will be before his matter is combined with the one appearing before the Johannesburg High Court. There the matter is prosecuted by IDAC,” said Mamothame last week.

