Communities warned as search continues for lioness on the loose

The police in North West have sent out a warning to surrounding communities to be on the lookout for a lioness that escaped while being transported on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the wild animal escaped on Beesdam Road between Stella and Tlakgameng in Vryburg. At the time, the wild animal had been locked up in a container at the back of a Ford Ranger.

“The owner only realised that she [the animal] had escaped when he reached his destination at Tlakgameng Nature Reserve,” said Botma, noting that the farmers in the area have launched a search for the lioness.

The police also appealed to members of communities to alert the authorities if they come in contact with the animal. The public can phone Nanti Strydom on 082 563 7763, Siyabonga Mseleku on 073 446 7452 or report the matter at their local police stations.

Earlier in February, a tiger was spotted in Edenvale, Johannesburg before it was sedated and moved to a sanctuary.

In January, a tigress was killed after it escaped from an enclosure in the south of Johannesburg. The tigress, named Sheba, mauled to death three domestic animals before it was cornered.

One person is still nursing his injuries after he was also attacked by Sheba.

