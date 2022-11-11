Community safety chief director back in court in February

The case against Neill Naidoo, chief director for community safety and liaison in Eastern Cape, has been postponed to February 24 to allow the defence team to consult with clients.

Naidoo and his two co-accused businessmen Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay appeared at the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of bribery.

It is alleged that the trio attempted to bribe authorities to halt an investigation into a multimillion-rand national police contract in which they were involved.

“The investigation related to an ongoing contract awarded to KJP Trading Pty Ltd for the supply of furniture to various SAPS offices across the country for two years,” said Sindisiwe Seboka, National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigative directorate spokesperson.

“Naidoo stands accused of initiating talks between the investigators and the two businessmen to iron out or halt investigations on 12 March 2022.

“In an undercover operation, Pillay and Govender agreed to pay a sum of R3.5-million by 05 April 2022. They stand accused of paying R1.8-million over to Naidoo on 14 April 2022, who allegedly took R300 000 for himself and delivered R1.5-million to the undercover police officers.”

The NPA’s asset forfeiture unit later seized the R1.5-million installment after the high court in East London granted an order. Seboka said this amount was allegedly the first of many installments to come.

Naidoo and his allies face charges of corruption, theft, and defeating the ends of justice.

