Concerns over increasing cases of TB and HIV in pregnancy

Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV have become global public health concerns, especially during pregnancy.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that 3.3million women were infected with TB in 2020.

TB is responsible for over half a million deaths each year and is a major factor contributing to concerning rates of perinatal and maternal morbidity in Africa.

Dr Coceka Mnyani, a leading authority on Tuberculosis and HIV in pregnancy within the African context, said TB and HIV are of concern for mothers and infants alike, as both HIV and TB could be transmitted from mother to infant during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding.

He said the drugs used to treat TB, as well as the publicly available antiretrovirals for HIV do not hinder safe birthing or breastfeeding, and will not negatively impact the foetus or baby in any stage of pregnancy.

Mnyani will host a Medical Obstetrics Conference titled Community Obstetrics, at this year’s Africa Health Exhibition in Johannesburg in October

“Studies have suggested a persistently high prevalence of TB among Africa’s pregnant women, that current TB screening methods may be inadequate, and that enhanced TB screening algorithms could improve TB detection, which is crucial for HIV-positive pregnant women,” said Mnyani.

