Condolences pour in for Patrick Shai at his home in Dobsonville

Johannesburg –Condolences for the thespain actor Patrick Shai continue to pour in as mourners came to offer their support to the family, in the early hours of the morning.

Patrick Shai allegedly committed suicide in the garage at his house in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The Limpopo Arts movement have paid their last condolences to the Limpopo born actor.

“The Limpopo Arts Movement has learned with extreme shock and sadness about the passing on of Limpopo born veteran actor Patrick Shai. Shai was a memorable actor whose character of Nkwesheng on Bophelo Ke Semphekgo remains timeless.”

“Shai who is originally from Bolobedu has also championed progressive activism against the scourge of gender based violence. In him we have lost a giant from whose well of knowledge we still had much hope.”

The Limpopo Arts Movement In Partnership with the department of sport, arts and culture Limpopo recently launched the Limpopo Legends Awards *LILA* whose main objective is to celebrate Legends whilst they are still alive. We have already honored the likes of Veteran Actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi who worked closely with Shai, Dr Thomas Chauke, Dr Colbert Mukwevho and Dr Moloko Mashamaite. The main even of the awards Wil take place in October at the Ranch Hotel just outside Polokwane wherein we will honor Legends inclusive of Patrick Shai, Yvonne Chakachaka, Joe Shirimane and Seputla Sebogodi’s. We would have loved to give Shai his flowers whilst he could still smell them. We lost a true champion of South Africans and an acting legend

Details of the memorial service and funeral of Shai are still yet to be announced to the public by the family.

