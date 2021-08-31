Connie Ferguson pays tribute to Shona a month after his passing

Johannesburg – It has been just a month since South Africans were left stunned from the death of celebrated actor and media mogul, Shona Ferguson.

Shona passed away from Covid-19 complications after spending some time in hospital on 30 July.

He was laid to rest at a private ceremony in Ruimsig, Johannesburg a few days after his passing.

Shona’s wife, Connie, has taken to Instagram, marking the month of his passing.

She said the passing of her husband still feels surreal.

