News

Connie Ferguson pays tribute to Shona a month after his passing

By Ashley Lechman
Shona and Connie in happier times. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg – It has been just a month since South Africans were left stunned from the death of celebrated actor and media mogul, Shona Ferguson.

Shona passed away from Covid-19 complications after spending some time in hospital on 30 July.

He was laid to rest at a private ceremony in Ruimsig, Johannesburg a few days after his passing.

Shona’s wife, Connie, has taken to Instagram, marking the month of his passing.

She said the passing of her husband still feels surreal.

View her message which she posted on to Instagram below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

Also read: 

Connie Ferguson thanks SA for love and support, announces memorial service for Shona

Watch: Connie Ferguson’s heart-wrenching goodbye to Shona

Celebs pay tribute to Shona Ferguson as actor is laid to rest

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

