Controversial businessman Hamilton Ndlovu gets 30 days in jail

Controversial Johannesburg businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has been found guilty of contempt of court and ordered to serve 30 days in prison.

Ndlovu bagged lucrative tenders worth more than R170-million during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order comes after the Special Tribunal found Ndlovu in contempt of its forfeiture order issued on June 7, 2022.

This comes after the review proceedings related to the unlawful procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

This was initiated by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Ndlovu caused a social media storm three years ago when videos of him surfaced where he was seen bragging about purchasing five supercars on the same day worth about R11-million.

Irregularities in the procurement of goods

After the videos went viral, the SIU, which was authorised to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and irregularities in the procurement of goods and services during the Covid-19 state of disaster, found that Ndlovu was involved in corruption, which led to him being awarded PPE tenders.

The SIU then investigated the allegations and the circumstances in which eight companies directly and indirectly linked to Ndlovu had obtained contracts worth over R172-million for PPE from the NHLS.

Ndlovu and his associated companies have failed to surrender the following assets as part of the forfeiture order:

• The Scania trucks;

• The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG;

• 2020 Cartier gentlemen’s wristwatch with black leather bracelet; and

• 2020 Rolex Oyster perpetual white Roman numerals gentleman’s wristwatch with gold and silver bracelet, model 126233

The imprisonment is suspended for 30 days to allow Ndlovu to comply with the tribunal’s orders.

Civil litigation

Furthermore, a fine of R500 000 has also been imposed on Ndlovu, wholly suspended for one year on condition that he is not found guilty again of contempt of the Special Tribunal’s orders during the period of suspension.

Initially, Ndlovu cooperated, but his failure to fulfil his obligations demonstrated wilful non-compliance and deception.

Furthermore, his entities Akanni Trading and Projects and Zaisan Kaihatsu applied to overturn the forfeiture order, and the application was dismissed with costs due to lack of valid defence and failure to prove that their defaults were not wilful.

This ruling follows a series of civil litigation initiated by the SIU and the NHLS to recover assets acquired from the unlawful procurement of PPE.

