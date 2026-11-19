A Bloemfontein magistrate convicted of defeating the ends of justice received more than R7.36-million during years of suspension, including seven months after being sentenced for secretly communicating with a fraud accused appearing before him.

The staggering payments to former regional magistrate Doctor Leavit Mkansi have sparked fresh concerns in Parliament, where MPs are demanding legislative changes to prevent judicial officers from escaping disciplinary accountability through resignation.

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Mkansi was provisionally suspended in May 2020 and convicted in March 2025, alongside businessman Stanley Bakili, whose fraud case he had been presiding over.

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Secret communications with fraud accused

The National Prosecuting Authority revealed that the two exchanged more than 192 telephone calls and met at Bloemfontein’s Windmill Casino on several occasions.

Investigators established that Mkansi had communicated with Bakili even on days when he issued or cancelled warrants for the businessman’s arrest.

Mkansi was sentenced to a R120 000 fine or five years’ imprisonment.

Disciplinary process cut short by resignation

A Magistrates Commission disciplinary hearing subsequently found him guilty of misconduct in June 2025 and recommended his removal from office.

However, Mkansi resigned in July 2026 before the recommendation could be implemented.

On Wednesday, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development disclosed that his suspension had cost taxpayers more than R7.36-million.

Parliament seeks to close accountability loophole

Committee chairperson Xola Nqola warned that prolonged disciplinary proceedings were draining public resources.

Nqola said:

“This loophole allows judicial officers to leave public service with their financial benefits intact while completely evading the finalisation of formal accountability procedures.”

The committee wants legislative amendments to close the resignation loophole and mechanisms to recover remuneration where legally justified.