Copper cable thief sentenced to 15 years

Zimbabwean national Shepard Munorwa was sentenced on Thurday to 15 years imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure, theft of copper relating to essential infrastructure, and violation of the country’s immigration laws by the Musina regional court.

State prosecutor Jan Krijt submitted that the country is currently experiencing unprecedented levels of cable theft and the owner of the farm, where the copper was stolen from, had suffered a loss of R500 000 as a result of cable theft.

Limpopo regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on April 28 2022, the accused and his accomplice stole electric cables which interrupted basic service delivery on the private farm, and were caught by a security company.

The accomplice fled from the scene.

