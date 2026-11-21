A white Lamborghini reported stolen in KwaZulu-Natal five years ago has resurfaced inside a residential estate in White River, Mpumalanga, where police discovered the luxury sports car parked alongside a Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The discovery was made on Friday when members of the provincial Anti-Hijacking Team, Crime Intelligence and other law enforcement agencies descended on a house following a tip-off about a suspected stolen vehicle.

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Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the officers searched the property after receiving information that a stolen vehicle was possibly being kept there.

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“While searching in the garage, three vehicles were found, including a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW, and a Lamborghini,” Masondo said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Lamborghini became the focus of the investigation after officers discovered that it had no registration number plates.

“The Lamborghini, which had no registration number plates affixed, matched the description of the vehicle reported stolen,” Masondo said.

Further investigations revealed that the Italian sports car had been reported stolen in Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2021.

The discovery marked a breakthrough in a vehicle theft case dating back five years, although police have not disclosed how the car ended up in Mpumalanga.

“Upon further investigation, Police discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen during the year 2021 at Durban North in KwaZulu-Natal Province,” Masondo said.

Police confiscated the Lamborghini for further investigation, but the operation ended without any arrests.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are continuing to trace the owner of the house,” Masondo said.

Police have not identified the residential estate or indicated whether the Mercedes-Benz and BMW are being investigated.

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise commended the officers involved in recovering the luxury vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.