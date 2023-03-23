Corruption-accused Matshela Koko cannot hide his joy

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is ecstatic after his restrictive bail conditions were relaxed.

“I no longer have to report to the police station weekly or at all, and my travelling restrictions have been lifted,” he wrote on social media.

Koko added that once all has been said and done, he will have the last laugh.

Koko is facing charges of fraud, money-laundering and corruption related to a 2015 multi-billion rand Eskom contract with Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri.

Joining Koko in the dock in the Middelburg Specialised Crimes Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday were former SA Local Government Association boss Thabo Mokwena, Koko’s wife Mosima Koko and his two step-daughters Koketso Aren and Thato Chom, Eskom project director at Kusile Hlupheka Sithole, legal eagle Johannes Coetzee and Watson Seswai.

The accused were nabbed in a joint simultaneous dramatic raid in Gauteng and Mpumalanga in October 2022.

The former Eskom CEO is out on R300 000 bail.

I am relieved that my bail conditions have been relaxed. I no longer have to report to the police station weekly or at all, and my travelling restrictions have been lifted. We will have the last laugh. Thank you for support guys. — Engineer Matšhela Koko, MBL (@koko_matshela) March 23, 2023

Sunday World

Author