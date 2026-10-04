Cosatu’s venue tug-of-war

Cosatu affiliates are locked in a battle over where to stage their reconvened national congress between October 12 and 14, with some unions pushing for a cheaper venue despite warnings that squeezing almost 2 000 voting delegates into it could be a “recipe for disaster”.

The federation is torn between the spacious but more expensive Nasrec Expo Centre and Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, which might not have enough room for them.

A report presented to a special central executive committee (CEC) meeting last week warns that Birchwood can accommodate between 1 200 and 1 500 delegates. At least 1 900 are expected. The number excludes guests. Despite warnings of overcrowding, health hazards and even a possible stampede, some affiliates are pushing for Birchwood to remain in contention.

“This may result in a stampede, adding that the congress is already highly polarised. Locking delegates in a small space is a recipe for disaster,” the report reads.

It warns that delegates could “easily irritate each other”, particularly during the singing and chanting that traditionally accompanies Cosatu congresses.

“Health and safety hazards – any congestion in one place is not good for the large group. Airborne diseases move faster and are more contagious in a small space than in open space,” the report states.

“It was emphasised that you cannot try to save money at the cost of the lives of the workers.”

The task team, considering the venues, consequently found Birchwood unsuitable because of the anticipated overcrowding and health and safety risks. But that did not settle the matter.

A division erupted when some affiliates demanded that Birchwood be reconsidered.

Sources close to the discussions say some unions pushing for Birchwood had booked accommodation for their delegates before Cosatu had settled on a congress venue.

Nasrec is regarded as spacious enough to accommodate the congress but comes with a substantially higher price tag.

The venue fight emerged after Cosatu discovered that Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where the gathering was initially expected to be held, was fully booked. The task team has been instructed to investigate other centrally located venues while returning to Nasrec for detailed quotations. The CEC is expected to reconvene tomorrow to make another attempt at settling the venue question.

“We must compare the value for money and the safety of the delegates in both venues,” the report reads.

The venue battle comes barely weeks after Cosatu’s national congress collapsed amid divisions over the status of first deputy president Mike Shingange.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union suspended Shingange on the eve of the congress after he had been nominated for the Cosatu presidency.

The move triggered an uproar among affiliates, some of whom insisted the congress could not proceed until there was certainty over whether Shingange would be eligible to contest.

After two days of special meetings failed to resolve the dispute, the congress failed to meet quorum and collapsed. Cosatu’s constitution requires it to reconvene within 30 days.

The Labour Court subsequently cleared Shingange to contest while his suspension remains in place. On Tuesday, he lost an appeal aimed at stopping a disciplinary hearing against him, which he argued was another attempt to derail his presidential ambitions.

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks said preparations were underway for the adjourned congress from October 12 to 15, with a venue to be confirmed shortly. He said cost-cutting measures had been introduced because the collapse of the earlier congress had placed a significant financial burden on Cosatu and its affiliates. Parks said the federation and affiliates were “pulling out all stops” to make the congress successful and unifying.